Russia Satisfied With Final Text of Agreement on JCPOA Resumption at Current Stage- Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Moscow is totally satisfied with the final text of the agreement to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program at the current stage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We did all what depends on Russia a long time ago. We are completely satisfied with the current text of the agreement, as it has now emerged, and we will focus on the position of our Iranian friends," Lavrov said after talks with his Iranian counterpart in Moscow.