Russia Satisfied With Release of 2 Nationals From Libyan Custody - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Moscow is satisfied with the Libyan authorities' decision to release Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan, who had been held in a Libyan prison over alleged election meddling since May of last year, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The two Russian nationals are already heading back home.

"Russia has expressed satisfaction with this decision of the Libyan authorities, expressed gratitude to all those who assisted in the release of the Russian citizens," Zakharova said at a briefing, calling the release "extremely good news."

Shugaley and Sueifan, who arrived in Libya as part of a sociological group organized by the Foundation for National Values Protection, were captured by a police unit aligned with the Government of National Accord for alleged attempts to influence the country's elections. Moscow refuted the allegations.