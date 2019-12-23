Russia Satisfied With Start of Syrian Constitutional Committee Work - Lavrov

Russia is glad to see that Syria is returning to peaceful life after years of crisis, as the political process has been launched and the Constitutional Committee has started working despite all the attempts to undermine it, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russia is glad to see that Syria is returning to peaceful life after years of crisis, as the political process has been launched and the Constitutional Committee has started working despite all the attempts to undermine it, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Syria is already entering the stage of peaceful life, the stage of returning to peaceful life. And of course, we cannot but express satisfaction with the fact that finally, after numerous attempts to prevent this, the political process has begun, and the Constitutional Committee has started working," Lavrov said in the beginning of his talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.