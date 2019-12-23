UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Satisfied With Start Of Syrian Constitutional Committee Work - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:41 PM

Russia Satisfied With Start of Syrian Constitutional Committee Work - Lavrov

Russia is glad to see that Syria is returning to peaceful life after years of crisis, as the political process has been launched and the Constitutional Committee has started working despite all the attempts to undermine it, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russia is glad to see that Syria is returning to peaceful life after years of crisis, as the political process has been launched and the Constitutional Committee has started working despite all the attempts to undermine it, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Syria is already entering the stage of peaceful life, the stage of returning to peaceful life. And of course, we cannot but express satisfaction with the fact that finally, after numerous attempts to prevent this, the political process has begun, and the Constitutional Committee has started working," Lavrov said in the beginning of his talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

Related Topics

Syria Russia All

Recent Stories

Only 1 in 3 (30%) Pakistani TV viewers claim they ..

6 minutes ago

UVAS sign MoU with Lahore Division Cattle Market M ..

9 minutes ago

U.S.-Pakistan Partnership Strengthens Governance A ..

14 minutes ago

Sarwat Gillani will play role of a Christian woman ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi trade in works of art reaches AED6.6 bil ..

31 minutes ago

Russia to Do Everything to Restore Syria's Soverei ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.