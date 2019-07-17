UrduPoint.com
Russia Satisfied With US Determination To Continue Cooperation In Arms Control - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:35 PM

Russia Satisfied With US Determination to Continue Cooperation in Arms Control - Ryabkov

Russia is satisfied with Washington's determination to continue cooperation in arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russia is satisfied with Washington's determination to continue cooperation in arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

The US "does not abandon arms control, including because of its own security," Ryabkov said, describing the conversation with the US delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan as "highly professional and constructive."

