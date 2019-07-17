Russia Satisfied With US Determination to Continue Cooperation in Arms Control - Ryabkov

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:35 PM
Russia is satisfied with Washington's determination to continue cooperation in arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday
The US "does not abandon arms control, including because of its own security," Ryabkov said, describing the conversation with the US delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan as "highly professional and constructive."