Russia, Saudi agree to extend OPEC production cut deal: President Vladimir Putin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:52 PM

Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend a deal to keep oil production low owing to abundant world supplies, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend a deal to keep oil production low owing to abundant world supplies, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"We will extend this deal, Russia and Saudi Arabia. For how long? We will think about that. For six or nine months. It is possible that it could be up to nine months," Putin told reporters after a G20 summit in Osaka.

