Russia, Saudi Arabia Advocate Fight Against Terrorism - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:38 PM

Russia and Saudi Arabia stand for countering terrorist threats as as well as resolving crises in the Middle East and North Africa by diplomatic means, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russia and Saudi Arabia stand for countering terrorist threats as as well as resolving crises in the middle East and North Africa by diplomatic means, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"We stand together for countering the terrorist threat, for a long-term political and diplomatic settlement of the crises in the Middle East and North Africa," Putin said during a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

