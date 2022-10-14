Russia, Saudi Arabia Discuss Joint Petrochemical Projects - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Russia and Saudi Arabia are discussing joining petrochemical projects in both countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday.

"We, and Russian companies, are interested in implementing joint projects in the field of petrochemicals both in Saudi Arabia and in the Russian Federation," Novak told Asharq news.

Russian state-run atomic energy agency Rosatom will "soon submit necessary documents" to apply for participation in the tender for construction of the first nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia, Novak added.