Russia, Saudi Arabia Draft Memorandum on Cooperation in Flight Safety - Novak

Russia and Saudi Arabia drafted a memorandum on bilateral cooperation in civil aviation safety as well as an intergovernmental agreement on sea transport cooperation, Alexander Novak, the Russian deputy prime minister, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russia and Saudi Arabia drafted a memorandum on bilateral cooperation in civil aviation safety as well as an intergovernmental agreement on sea transport cooperation, Alexander Novak, the Russian deputy prime minister, said on Tuesday.

"Currently, a draft agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on cooperation in sea transport as well as a memorandum on cooperation in civil aviation safety have been prepared," Novak said during the Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission on trade and economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

The deputy prime minister added that Russia would be pleased if Saudi Arabia's government helped receive official assessment of the documents from specialized state bodies.

The countries already have the air service agreement, signed in 2007.