Russia, Saudi Arabia Seek Strengthening Cooperation in Global Energy Markets - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday after talks with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, that they confirmed commitment to strengthen cooperation in the global hydrocarbon markets.

"Today we have confirmed our focus on strengthening our cooperation in the global hydrocarbon markets. At this stage, we do not see any events that, should they occur, would undermine interest in our mutual cooperation. This is an objective fact, which has a long-term, sustainable nature, in my assessment," Lavrov said at a press conference.