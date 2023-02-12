UrduPoint.com

Russia, Saudi Arabia Seek To Increase Bilateral Trade To $5Bln - Ambassador To Riyadh

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Russia, Saudi Arabia Seek to Increase Bilateral Trade to $5Bln - Ambassador to Riyadh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) There are prerequisites for the growth of bilateral trade between Russia and Saudi Arabia in 2023, with the parties seeking to reach an indicator of $5 billion "in the foreseeable future," Russian Ambassador to Riyadh Sergei Kozlov said in an interview with Sputnik on Sunday.

Bilateral trade and economic ties between the countries are characterized by positive dynamics, but in January-November 2022, Russian-Saudi trade has slightly decreased, Kozlov said.

"But the volume of $1.6 billion is quite significant. In our opinion, there are good prerequisites for further growth in 2023.

Moreover, both the Russian and Saudi sides intend to reach the indicator of $5 billion in the foreseeable future, outlined by the top leadership of Russia and Saudi Arabia," the ambassador said.

He noted that Moscow considers Riyadh a promising trade and economic partner, whose role in global and regional affairs is steadily increasing.

Earlier in the day, Kozlov said that the export of Russian agricultural products to Saudi Arabia in 2022 witnessed an unprecedented growth of almost 50%, approaching $1 billion.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Sunday Top Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

4 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

13 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

13 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

13 hours ago
 City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.