UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Saudi Arabia Sign OPEC+ Cooperation Charter During Putin's Visit To Riyadh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:14 PM

Russia, Saudi Arabia Sign OPEC+ Cooperation Charter During Putin's Visit to Riyadh

Russia and Saudi Arabia signed on Monday over 20 documents on the sidelines of President Vladimir Putin's visit to Riyadh, including the charter for long-term cooperation between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers, a Sputnik correspondent reported

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russia and Saudi Arabia signed on Monday over 20 documents on the sidelines of President Vladimir Putin's visit to Riyadh, including the charter for long-term cooperation between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In addition, a statement of intent was signed between Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos and the Saudi Space Commission on cooperation in financing space exploration and the GLONASS global navigation satellite system.

Related Topics

Russia Riyadh Oil Visit Saudi Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Syrian Flags Hoisted Above State Institutions in S ..

1 minute ago

France Favorable to Russia's Presence in CAR - Dip ..

1 minute ago

Beijing Declines to Comment on Hunter Biden Leavin ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan baseball team arrives in Chinese Taipei

1 minute ago

Karachi Development Authority to launch public hou ..

16 minutes ago

Lahore district 'End polio karate championship' co ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.