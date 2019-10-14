(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russia and Saudi Arabia signed on Monday over 20 documents on the sidelines of President Vladimir Putin 's visit to Riyadh , including the charter for long-term cooperation between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In addition, a statement of intent was signed between Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos and the Saudi Space Commission on cooperation in financing space exploration and the GLONASS global navigation satellite system.