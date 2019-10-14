Russia, Saudi Arabia Sign OPEC+ Cooperation Charter During Putin's Visit To Riyadh
Russia and Saudi Arabia signed on Monday over 20 documents on the sidelines of President Vladimir Putin's visit to Riyadh, including the charter for long-term cooperation between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers, a Sputnik correspondent reported
In addition, a statement of intent was signed between Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos and the Saudi Space Commission on cooperation in financing space exploration and the GLONASS global navigation satellite system.