Russia, Saudi Arabia Still Diverge on Future OPEC+ Steps - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Saudi Arabia contacted several OPEC+ members on Sunday to discuss oil cuts deal conditions for April, revealing that its positions with Russia still diverge and Riyadh will likely push for keeping the output at the current level, a source in a national delegation told Sputnik.

"Yesterday, Saudi Arabia contacted a number of OPEC+ members to learn the countries' views of further actions on the deal. Riyadh voiced a certain concern that its position on the future of the deal does not coincide with Russia's, because, as far as it is understood, the Saudis will insist on maintaining production at the current level and will call for a cautious approach at the upcoming meeting," the source said.

When asked whether Riyadh intends to abandon its commitments to reduce oil output in February-March by an additional 1 million barrels per day, the source said that it had not stated such intentions.

"No, there were no such statements. But there was clear understanding that Riyadh would firmly insist on its stance," the source added.

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting is slated for March 3, followed by the OPEC+ ministerial the next day, where the oil producers will decide on production parameters for the next period.