Russia, Saudi Arabia To Continue Dialogue On Oil Prices - Kremlin Spokesman

Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:33 PM

Russia, Saudi Arabia to Continue Dialogue on Oil Prices - Kremlin Spokesman

Oil prices were discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin'S state visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday, the dialogue between the two countries on this issue has been successful and will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Oil prices were discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin'S state visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday, the dialogue between the two countries on this issue has been successful and will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The dialogue will continue as the effectiveness of the Russian-Saudi dialogue in terms of regulating this [energy] market has been proven ... This interaction will continue," Peskov told reporters.

