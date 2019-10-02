Russia, Saudi Arabia to Continue Energy Cooperation - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia in the energy sector will continue, this is evidenced by the political will of the leaders of the two countries, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"Riyadh and Moscow have largely become the locomotive of the agreement within OPEC +. The political will of the leadership of the two countries tells us that cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia in the energy sector will continue," Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television.