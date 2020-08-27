Russia, Saudi Arabia to Facilitate Bilateral Visa Procedures From August 30 - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Citizens of Russia and Saudi Arabia will become eligible for fast-track visa applications when traveling to each other's countries beginning this Sunday when a bilateral interstate agreement takes effect, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

"From August 30, a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Russia and Saudi Arabia on simplified issuance of visas to the nationals of the two countries enters into force," Zakharova said.

Russian and Saudi citizens will be able to get 6-month tourist visas for multiple entry and up to 1-year business visas for multiple entry as well as longer-term 5-year business and humanitarian visas for multiple entry.

The memorandum was signed on October 14, 2019 in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.