UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Saudi Arabia To Facilitate Bilateral Visa Procedures From August 30 - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Russia, Saudi Arabia to Facilitate Bilateral Visa Procedures From August 30 - Moscow

Citizens of Russia and Saudi Arabia will become eligible for fast-track visa applications when traveling to each other's countries beginning this Sunday when a bilateral interstate agreement takes effect, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Citizens of Russia and Saudi Arabia will become eligible for fast-track visa applications when traveling to each other's countries beginning this Sunday when a bilateral interstate agreement takes effect, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

"From August 30, a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Russia and Saudi Arabia on simplified issuance of visas to the nationals of the two countries enters into force," Zakharova said.

Russian and Saudi citizens will be able to get 6-month tourist visas for multiple entry and up to 1-year business visas for multiple entry as well as longer-term 5-year business and humanitarian visas for multiple entry.

The memorandum was signed on October 14, 2019 in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

Related Topics

Business Russia Riyadh Saudi Citizens Saudi Saudi Arabia August October Visa Sunday 2019 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Iraqi, Saudi Top Diplomats Discuss Strengthening C ..

3 minutes ago

Ukrainian Police Say Probing Attack on Bus in Khar ..

3 minutes ago

AED2.45 bn foreign investments in UAE capital mark ..

48 minutes ago

Djokovic could face Zverev in semis, Thiem in US O ..

6 minutes ago

A third of world's children lack remote learning a ..

6 minutes ago

Trump raises specter of 'chaos' to nation on edge

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.