Russia, Saudi Arabia to Sign Roadmap on Trade, Economic Cooperation in 2021 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that Moscow and Riyadh were expected to sign a bilateral roadmap on trade and economic cooperation in the first half of 2021.

"A roadmap for the development of our trade and economic cooperation is drafted.

We agreed to sign it during the first half of next year," Novak told reporters following a meeting with Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

"We have great prospects and we have drafted a number of areas for our joint work," the deputy prime minister added.