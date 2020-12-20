Russia, Saudi Arabia to Sign Roadmap on Trade, Economic Cooperation in 2021 - Novak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that Moscow and Riyadh were expected to sign a bilateral roadmap on trade and economic cooperation in the first half of 2021.

"A roadmap for the development of our trade and economic cooperation is drafted. We agreed to sign it during the first half of next year," Novak told reporters following a meeting with Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

"We have great prospects and we have prepared a number of areas for our joint work," the deputy prime minister added.

Saudi Arabia, in Novak's words, is one of Russia's key strategic partners in the middle East, and the relations between the two are at a high level.

"Last year, we received instructions from our leaders, and so a program for the development of trade and economic cooperation was signed with a trade turnover expected to reach $5 billion by 2024," the Russian official said, adding that this year's turnover rose by almost 60 percent.

Novak added that trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia was also advancing in the spheres of transport, agriculture and energy with over 30 joint projects worth $2.5 billion.