Russia-Saudi Cooperation on Rise, Dozen New Wide-Spectrum Projects on Horizon - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Moscow and Riyadh continue to advance their bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including trade, energy, technologies and space, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, adding that the two countries were working on a dozen more projects.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia are closely cooperating. Together, the two have already invested $2.5 billion through a joint platform and are working on 12 new projects in a wide range of areas," Lavrov said after meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Moscow.

According to the top Russian diplomat, the COVID-19 pandemic did not drastically hinder trade between the two countries. In fact, Lavrov noted, it grew by 6 percent and came close to $1.5 billion.

"We are closely coordinating our actions in the global hydrocarbon markets, including within the framework of OPEC+, which has a stabilizing effect on oil prices," the minister said, adding that Moscow and Riyadh were also discussing projects in the space industry and energy sector.

The sides further agreed to strengthen their countries' legal and contractual framework.