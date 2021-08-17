(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia has not yet seen any facts of the Taliban's bad behavior toward women, schools for girls are operating in Kabul, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said.

"Schools have opened, including for girls, we especially noted this fact, because some people said that the Taliban would somehow treat women badly.

This is not confirmed. We have a school nearby, I came to work this morning, but they start early. The school is working, children laugh, they sing songs, they have some kind of collective games. Everything is fine," the ambassador said on the air of the Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.