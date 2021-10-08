UrduPoint.com

Russia Saw Over 49,000 Covid Deaths In August: Statistics Agency

Russia's Federal Statistics Agency Rosstat said Friday that 49,389 people died of coronavirus in August -- more than double the official government figure

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia's Federal Statistics Agency Rosstat said Friday that 49,389 people died of coronavirus in August -- more than double the official government figure.

The country's official government tally said Russia saw 24,661 Covid-19 deaths in August.

