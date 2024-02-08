Open Menu

Russia Says 100 POWs Returned In Swap With Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia on Thursday said it had secured the release of 100 of its prisoners of war in the latest swap since Moscow accused Kyiv of downing a plane carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Russia on Thursday said it had secured the release of 100 of its prisoners of war in the latest swap since Moscow accused Kyiv of downing a plane carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Moscow and Kyiv have both vowed to keep exchanging prisoners as Russia's offensive in Ukraine drags on for almost two years.

"On 8 February, as a result of negotiations, 100 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement, which added that Moscow had handed over 100 Ukrainian servicemen in return.

Russia said its men will be brought to Moscow for rehabilitation in military medical centres.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the swap, which came in the midst of a major military reshuffle in Kyiv.

Last month, Russia accused Ukraine of shooting down a military plane carrying 65 of its soldiers, with Moscow saying they were set to be freed in a prisoner swap but providing little evidence they were on board.

Related Topics

Prisoner Ukraine Moscow Russia February From

Recent Stories

Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

1 minute ago
 PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for int ..

PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting

1 minute ago
 Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

15 minutes ago
 U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on posi ..

U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings

16 minutes ago
 Golf: Qatar Masters scores

Golf: Qatar Masters scores

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects security arrangements at pol ..

Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations

31 minutes ago
Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's dea ..

Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death

39 minutes ago
 Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation e ..

Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo

39 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes ' ..

Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'

39 minutes ago
 ICC U19 World Cup: Australia win low-scoring semif ..

ICC U19 World Cup: Australia win low-scoring semifinal against spirited Pakistan

39 minutes ago
 UEFA president Ceferin won't seek re-election in 2 ..

UEFA president Ceferin won't seek re-election in 2027

39 minutes ago
 Israel bombs Gaza's crowded Rafah city as battlefr ..

Israel bombs Gaza's crowded Rafah city as battlefront nears

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World