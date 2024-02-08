Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia on Thursday said it had secured the release of 100 of its prisoners of war in the latest swap since Moscow accused Kyiv of downing a plane carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Russia on Thursday said it had secured the release of 100 of its prisoners of war in the latest swap since Moscow accused Kyiv of downing a plane carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Moscow and Kyiv have both vowed to keep exchanging prisoners as Russia's offensive in Ukraine drags on for almost two years.

"On 8 February, as a result of negotiations, 100 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement, which added that Moscow had handed over 100 Ukrainian servicemen in return.

Russia said its men will be brought to Moscow for rehabilitation in military medical centres.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the swap, which came in the midst of a major military reshuffle in Kyiv.

Last month, Russia accused Ukraine of shooting down a military plane carrying 65 of its soldiers, with Moscow saying they were set to be freed in a prisoner swap but providing little evidence they were on board.