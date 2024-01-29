Russia Says 3 Killed In Ukrainian Shelling Of Donetsk
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Ukraine fired artillery rounds at the Russian-held city of Donetsk on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding three others, Kremlin-backed officials said
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Ukraine fired artillery rounds at the Russian-held city of Donetsk on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding three others, Kremlin-backed officials said.
Donetsk, a city in eastern Ukraine occupied by Russia and its proxy forces since 2014, has repeatedly been targeted by what Moscow has called indiscriminate Ukrainian shelling.
Video distributed by Russian state media showed bodies lying on a street littered with debris and broken pieces of metal, while another showed a small crater on the ground.
"Three people were killed as a result of enemy shelling of the Kalininskyi district of Donetsk," said Denis Pushilin, head of the region's Russian-backed administration.
Three other civilians had "sustained moderate injuries", he said, adding that Ukrainian forces fired the rounds from a Grad multiple rocket launcher system.
AFP was not able to immediately verify the circumstances of the strike and Ukraine officials did not immediately comment.
Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of a sharp escalation in attacks on civilian areas over the past two months. On January 21, Russian-backed officials accused Ukraine of striking a suburb of Donetsk, killing 27 people, many of whom were shopping at a busy market.
Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks in Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine on Monday wounded at least one person and damaged several homes, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Ukraine said Russia fired shells at its military and civilian areas across the country on Monday, launching rocket attacks at least 86 times over the past day.
bur-cad/js
Recent Stories
King Charles & Kate back home after surgeries
Cement giant Holcim eyes US reindustrialisation to boost N. America spinoff
ROs to unveil 2024 election outcomes with 859 media walls
MQM-P blames PPP for weakening local govt institutions through administrators
Governor Punjab Muhammad Blighur Rehman distributes LCCI IT Freelancing awards
Rawalpindi, Lahore, Quetta win matches in National Women’s T20
Filipino Envoy urges businessmen to explore trade opportunities in Philippines
Secretary Health presides review meeting of EPI Balochistan
Two arrested with over 41 kg Hashish
IPP to provide basic amenities at doorsteps of masses: Humayun Akhtar
New leadership elected in Softball Federation of Pakistan
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates PAFDA Complex
More Stories From World
-
King Charles & Kate back home after surgeries2 minutes ago
-
Cement giant Holcim eyes US reindustrialisation to boost N. America spinoff1 minute ago
-
Amazon scraps buyout of iRobot vacuum maker after EU objections45 minutes ago
-
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China2 hours ago
-
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN2 hours ago
-
Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday2 hours ago
-
Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial2 hours ago
-
Italy reveals energy, migration plan at Africa summit2 hours ago
-
No rest for Gaza dead with swift burials, bodies dug up1 hour ago
-
Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from Somali pirates3 hours ago
-
Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris3 hours ago
-
Putin formally registered as presidential candidate3 hours ago