Russia Says 3 Killed In Ukrainian Shelling Of Donetsk
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Ukraine fired artillery rounds at the Russian-held city of Donetsk on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding three others, Kremlin-backed officials said.
Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, occupied by Russia and its proxy forces since 2014, has been repeatedly targeted by what Moscow has called indiscriminate Ukrainian shelling.
A video shared by Russian state media showed bodies lying on a street littered with debris and broken pieces of metal, while another showed a small hole-like crater on the ground.
"Three people were killed as a result of enemy shelling of the Kalininskyi district of Donetsk," said Denis Pushilin, the head of the region's Russian-backed administration.
Three other civilians had "sustained moderate injuries".
He said Ukraine fired the rounds from a Grad multiple rocket launcher system. AFP was not able to immediately verify the circumstances of the strike and Ukraine did not immediately comment.
Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of a sharp escalation in attacks on civilian areas over the past two months. On January 21, Russian-backed officials accused Ukraine of striking a suburb of Donetsk, killing 27 people, many of whom were shopping at a busy market.
Ukraine said Russia fired rockets at military and civilian areas across the country on Monday, firing rockets at least 86 times over the past day.
