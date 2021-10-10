Russia Says 6 Syrian Soldiers Hurt in Israeli Air Raid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Six Syrian soldiers were wounded in Israeli air strikes against Syrian government positions on Friday night, a senior Russian military official said.

Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, the deputy chief of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said that Israeli F-16 fighters crossed into Syrian airspace over the western Homs province to fire 12 missiles at the Althias air base.

"Syrian air defenses, equipped with the Russian-made missile systems Pantsir, struck down eight missiles," he told a news briefing on Saturday.

The Russian official said that Syrian military assets sustained insignificant damage. The Israel Defense Forces did not claim responsibility for the attack.