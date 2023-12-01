Open Menu

Russia Says Advancing On All Fronts In Ukraine

Russia said on Friday its troops were advancing in every section of the Ukrainian front, despite observers seeing little movement

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Russia said on Friday its troops were advancing in every section of the Ukrainian front, despite observers seeing little movement.

The front lines have barely shifted in 2023 but fighting has remained intense.

The latest major flashpoint is the nearly encircled industrial town of Avdiivka, where Ukraine said it was fending off assaults.

"Our servicemen are acting competently and decisively, occupying a more favourable position and expanding their zones of control in all directions," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

In a briefing with Russia's top military brass, Shoigu said his men were "effectively and firmly inflicting fire damage on the Ukrainian armed forces, significantly reducing their combat capabilities".

His ministry announced on Wednesday it had taken control of Khromove, a small village on the outskirts of Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, but other territorial gains have proved elusive.

Improving weather conditions -- following intense storms across southern Ukraine and Russia earlier this week -- have enabled Russia's forces to intensify their assaults and use drones again, Ukrainian officials said.

Moscow has been throwing troops and equipment at the war-battered town of Avdiivka in a bid to encircle and capture the industrial hub.

Analysts suggest they have made incremental gains -- though at an enormous human cost -- while Ukraine said its troops were continuing to fend off Russian attacks.

