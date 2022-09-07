UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Amendments To Law On Latvian Orthodox Church To Have Consequences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Russia Says Amendments to Law on Latvian Orthodox Church to Have Consequences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Amendments to the law on the Latvian orthodox church will have consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Gennady Askaldovich said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Latvian President Egils Levits submitted amendments to the law on the Latvian orthodox church to parliament, according to which the fully independent status of the church is recognized. Levits said that "denial of any connection with the Moscow Patriarch" is important for Orthodox believers in Latvia and national security.

"We categorically reject such a policy. For Latvia, this will not pass without consequences," Askaldovich said.

According to him, it is possible that this bill is just another "populist move" before the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for October this year.

Askaldovich added that Latvia once again demonstrated the "russophobic orientation" of its policy, seeking to break the spiritual ties of the Russians living in Latvia with Russia.

On Wednesday, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said that Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have reached an agreement to restrict the entry of Russians from Russia and Belarus.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Estonia Belarus Lithuania Latvia October Church From Agreement

Recent Stories

Cotton prices go historic high of Rs20,000 per mau ..

Cotton prices go historic high of Rs20,000 per maund

7 minutes ago
 18 more people die as floods wreak havoc in Pakist ..

18 more people die as floods wreak havoc in Pakistan: NDMA

18 minutes ago
 Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he ..

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

3 hours ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

3 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.