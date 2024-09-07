Open Menu

Russia Says Army Seized New Village In Eastern Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Russia says army seized new village in eastern Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Russia said on Saturday it had seized another village in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow's troops are continuing to advance.

The defence ministry said Russian forces "have liberated the village of Kalynove" in the Donetsk region, which lies around 25 kilometres (16 miles) southeast of the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk, held by Kyiv's forces.

Russian troops have been advancing on Pokrovsk for months and Ukraine has ordered the mandatory evacuation of children from the city.

Moscow has claimed to have captured a string of villages in the area, even as it struggles to fight off a major Ukrainian counter-attack into its own western Kursk region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia's "Primary objective" in the conflict was to capture the entire Donbas region -- which consists of Ukraine's Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Moscow claimed to have annexed them, along with the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in 2022, months after it launched its full-scale military offensive and despite not having full control over them.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Pokrovsk Kursk Vladimir Putin Kherson Donetsk Hub From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million cas ..

Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million case following SC decision to res ..

4 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : P ..

Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : PCB Chairman

21 minutes ago
 Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electric ..

Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning abou ..

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints

3 hours ago
 Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security ..

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

5 hours ago
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

23 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

23 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

23 hours ago

More Stories From World