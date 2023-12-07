Open Menu

Russia Says Arrests Belarusian For Siberia Railway Sabotage

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Russia says arrests Belarusian for Siberia railway sabotage

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Russia on Thursday arrested a Belarusian man for allegedly placing explosives on two trains on a key part of a Siberian railway near the Chinese border, on Ukraine's orders.

The arrest came around a week after authorities reported traffic complications in a tunnel on the Baikal-Amur mainline, some 5,500 kilometres (3,400 miles) east of Moscow.

Ukrainian sources told AFP last week that Kyiv's SBU was behind the sabotage.

"On the territory of the Omsk region, a citizen of Belarus born in 1971 was arrested, for being behind explosions on November 29 and 30 on two trains carrying oil products travelling ... along the routes of the Baikal-Amur railway line in the Buryatia region," Russia's FSB security service said.

Moscow said the man's curator was a Lithuania-based Belarusian who it said worked for Ukrainian secret services.

It said the "terrorist act" was aimed at "destroying critical transport-energy infrastructure."

Russia's RIA Novosti news agency published a video of a uniformed FSB officer escorting the man, whose face is not shown, through the snow into a building.

In the video he says that someone had asked him to "bring a parcel in exchange for money" into Russia and that he was told it contained "a mine to blow up some trains."

"I agreed," he said, in the FSB-controlled video.

The powerful security force said it was working to establish if others had aided the man.

Railway sabotage has been reported inside Russia as well as its ally Belarus during Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

Related Topics

Terrorist Snow Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia China Oil Traffic Man Omsk Belarus Money November Border

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

18 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

18 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

18 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

18 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

18 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

18 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

18 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

18 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

18 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

19 hours ago

More Stories From World