Russia Says Awaits US Response To Prisoner Swap Proposals
Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Russia said Wednesday it was waiting for the United States to respond to its propositions regarding a prisoner swap, days before US reporter Evan Gershkovich was set to face trial in Russia.
Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was arrested in March 2023 on espionage charges rejected by his family, employer and the White House as false.
President Vladimir Putin said in February that talks on a prisoner swap involving the journalist were under way, but the Kremlin has not given any details on the progress of the negotiations.
"The ball is in the court of the United States, we are waiting for them to respond to the ideas that were presented to them," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russia's state TASS news agency in an interview.
"They are well known to the relevant parts of the US administration.
I understand that, perhaps, something in these ideas does not suit the Americans. That's their problem," he added.
Gershkovich is set to face a secretive trial in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on June 26 and could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.
Washington has accused Moscow of arresting its citizens on baseless charges to use them as bargaining chips to secure the release of Russians convicted abroad.
Among other US nationals detained in Russia is reporter Alsu Kurmasheva, detained last year for failing to register as a "foreign agent". Her employers denounced the case against her as politically motivated.
Former US marine Paul Whelan, in prison in Russia since 2018 and serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges, is also pushing to be included in any future prisoner exchange.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From World
-
Landslides kill nine as Bangladesh lashed by rain10 seconds ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher18 seconds ago
-
Putin says 'appreciates' North Korea's support27 seconds ago
-
EU to warn France, Italy and more over unruly budgets10 minutes ago
-
Biden relaxes visa rules in pre-election immigration balancing act10 minutes ago
-
Boeing CEO recognizes 'gravity' of safety crisis but sees 'progress'10 minutes ago
-
German rappers spark buzz with rhubarb-bar blabber10 minutes ago
-
UK migrant cookery school offers recipe for integration20 minutes ago
-
At UN, Pakistan urges global drive to recover arms from deadly terrorists group like TTP20 minutes ago
-
Javan rhino clings to survival after Indonesia poaching wave20 minutes ago
-
Putin in North Korea to boost defence ties50 minutes ago
-
Portugal hero Conceicao 'earned it': coach Martinez2 hours ago