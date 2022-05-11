Russia Says Banknotes Infected With Tuberculosis Distributed Among Minors in LPR in 2020

The counterfeit banknotes, that were infected with the causative agent of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, were distributed among children in the village of Stepove in the Luhansk People's Republic in 2020, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical, and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The counterfeit banknotes, that were infected with the causative agent of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, were distributed among children in the village of Stepove in the Luhansk People's Republic in 2020, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical, and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday.

"The leaflets, made in the form of counterfeit banknotes, were infected with the causative agent of tuberculosis and distributed among minors in the village of Stepove," Kirillov said at a briefing, adding that the organizers of the crime took into account the behavior of children who do not follow hygiene.

Kirillov noted that the results of bacteriological analysis confirmed the resistance of the bacteria to first-line and second-line anti-tuberculosis drugs, which means that the disease caused by this bacteria would be much more difficult to treat, and the cost of such treatment would be much higher.

The authorities of the LPR came to the conclusion that banknotes were artificially contaminated because extremely dangerous strains were found "in a concentration capable of ensuring infection and the development of the tuberculosis process," Kirillov said.