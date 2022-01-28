Russia Says Barring Entry To Some EU Officials In Tit-for-tat Sanctions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 10:24 PM
Russia said Friday it was adding a number of EU officials to a list of people banned from entering the country in what it said was a reciprocal penalty, at a time of heightened tensions between Brussels and Moscow over the Ukraine conflict
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Russia said Friday it was adding a number of EU officials to a list of people banned from entering the country in what it said was a reciprocal penalty, at a time of heightened tensions between Brussels and Moscow over the Ukraine conflict.
"Guided by the principle of reciprocity and parity, the Russian side decided to expand a list of representatives of EU member states and institutions who are prohibited from entering Russia," the foreign ministry said in a statement.