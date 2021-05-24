UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says Belarus Taking 'reasonable' Approach To Plane Incident

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:44 PM

Russia says Belarus taking 'reasonable' approach to plane incident

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday defended a decision by Belarusian authorities to divert a Ryanair passenger flight carrying an opposition activist who was arrested

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday defended a decision by Belarusian authorities to divert a Ryanair passenger flight carrying an opposition activist who was arrested.

The flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in the Belarus capital Minsk Sunday on the orders of strongman Alexander Lukashenko following a supposed bomb scare.

One of the flight's passengers, wanted opposition activist Roman Protasevich, was detained in Minsk airport.

Western leaders called the incident an "act of state terrorism" and the EU was expected Monday to toughen sanctions against Belarus.

Lavrov told journalists that Belarus had treated the incident with an "absolutely reasonable approach".

"A representative of the Belarusian foreign ministry... stressed the readiness of the Belarusian authorities to act on the issue in a transparent manner and to follow all international rules," Lavrov said during a press conference following a meeting with his Greek counterpart.

"I think this is an absolutely reasonable approach." He called on the global community to "soberly assess the situation".

Earlier Monday, authorities in Belarus insisted they had acted legally when they diverted the flight. They instead accused the West of making unfounded claims for political reasons.

Protasevich, 26, is a Belarusian journalist and activist.

Together with co-founder Stepan Putilo he had until recently run the Nexta telegram channel that galvanised and directed huge protests against Lukashenko's disputed re-election to a sixth term in August 2020.

Last year, Protasevich and Putilo were accused by Belarusian authorities of a number of crimes including organising mass riots. Protasevich left the Nexta project last year.

He faces a sentence of up to 15 years in Belarus.

Related Topics

Riots Russia Minsk Athens Vilnius Belarus August Sunday 2020 All From Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health takes part in 55th Ordinary Ses ..

17 minutes ago

Israel kills Palestinian youth in Jerusalem

3 minutes ago

DS Railways conducts inspection of Cantt. Station

3 minutes ago

Liberty Steel to sell UK assets after Greensill fo ..

23 minutes ago

HCCI appeals power load management exemption durin ..

23 minutes ago

CDA sets up outdoor gym in sector I-9

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.