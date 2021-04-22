Russia considers the words of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about the support for the Czech Republic in its diplomatic row with Russia as a continuation of the unfriendly policy of the European Union toward Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russia considers the words of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about the support for the Czech Republic in its diplomatic row with Russia as a continuation of the unfriendly policy of the European Union toward Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Borrell issued a statement on behalf of the EU member states, in which he expressed solidarity with Prague, which accused Russian intelligence services of involvement in the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetice in 2014 and expelled several Russian diplomats.

"We regard this rhetoric as a continuation of the unfriendly policy on the part of the European Union toward our country. Instead of looking in detail at the reasons for the incident in the Czech Republic seven years ago, the EU, in fact, joins the unfounded accusations of the Czech authorities. This is yet another proof that the notorious European solidarity is placed above common sense and the desire to establish the truth. Just as in the case of what is happening in Ukraine, the EU is unable to objectively assess the situation," the statement says.

The ministry added that "the EU's reckless support for the openly politicized actions of Prague is very dangerous, since it fosters confidence in impunity and creates a false sense of permissiveness."

"We proceed from the fact that the European Union gives an account of the consequences of such a line. It is impermissible for anyone to speak from a position of strength, to use the language of ultimatums in modern diplomacy," the ministry noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia has not and is not conducting any "disruptive actions" on the territory of the European Union and in the world as a whole.

"On the contrary, we have advocated and continue to support security and stability on the common European continent for Russia and the EU countries. This can only be achieved through mutual respect, consideration of each other's interests, equal and mutually beneficial cooperation," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.