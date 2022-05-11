UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Bundeswehr Involvement In Ukrainian Biolabs Confirms Military Goals

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Russia Says Bundeswehr Involvement in Ukrainian Biolabs Confirms Military Goals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The involvement of the German Bundeswehr in Ukrainian biological research programs confirms their military orientation and raises questions about Berlin's goals in Ukraine, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical, and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday.

"The involvement of institutions subordinate to the Bundeswehr confirms the military orientation of the biological research conducted in Ukrainian laboratories and raises questions about the goals pursued by the German armed forces when they were collecting biomaterials of Ukrainian citizens," Kirillov told a briefing.

The Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology, the Robert Koch Institute, the Friedrich-Loeffler Institute, and the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine have been participating in the bio research programs in Ukraine, Kirillov noted.

According to him, new documents seized by the Russian troops reveal that only from 2016 to 2019, the military epidemiologists from the Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology had collected about 3,500 blood serum samples from citizens living in 25 regions of Ukraine.

"It should be noted that not only the United States but also a number of their allies in the NATO bloc are implementing their military biological projects on the territory of Ukraine. The German leadership decided to start implementing a national biosecurity program independently of Washington in 2013. Within the framework of this program, 12 countries are involved, including Ukraine," Kirillov added.

