Russia Says Captured Another East Ukraine Village
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Russia's army said Monday it had captured another village in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, where its troops were steadily advancing.
The defence ministry said in a statement that its forces had "liberated" the village of Yelyzavetivka, around 10 kilometres (six miles) south of Kurakhove, a resource-rich town Russian troops were also trying to seize.
With more manpower and weapons, Russia's army has been grinding through the eastern Donetsk region in 2024.
Over the last two months, Russia has been advancing at its fastest pace since the start of the military offensive, as Moscow seeks to improve its position on the battlefield ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump coming to power in January.
Russia has also claimed in recent weeks to have advanced in its western Kursk region, where Ukraine launched a surprise offensive in the summer.
Ukraine said Monday its troops had killed or wounded at least 30 North Korean soldiers who had been deployed by Russia to fight in Kursk.
"On December 14 and 15, army units from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) suffered significant losses near the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, Martynovka in the Kursk region of Russia -- at least 30 soldiers were killed and wounded," Ukraine's military intelligence said.
Ukrainian and Western intelligence agencies say Pyonyang has sent around 10,000 troops to fight alongside Russia's army in the region.
Asked about casualties among North Korean troops, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday declined to comment.
Recent Stories
ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case
PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points
Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
More Stories From World
-
Russia says captured another east Ukraine village3 minutes ago
-
Big demo in US city of Dallas demands Aafia's release; Sen. Talha urges Biden to pardon her3 minutes ago
-
UK approves Royal Mail takeover by Czech billionaire13 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka president in India in first overseas trip33 minutes ago
-
Volkswagen bets on US startup to save its EV strategy1 hour ago
-
Race against time for rescuers as hundreds feared dead in Mayotte1 hour ago
-
Doncic triple-double leads Mavs over Warriors in record duel1 hour ago
-
Greece adopts budget almost doubling defence spend1 hour ago
-
Jeddah Governor attends Qatar National Day event1 hour ago
-
Race against time for Mayotte rescuers after cyclone1 hour ago
-
Carbon monoxide suspected in 12 deaths at Georgia ski resort: police1 hour ago
-
Saudi Electronic University achieves international milestone in UI GreenMetric World University Rank ..1 hour ago