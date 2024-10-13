Russia says captured another east Ukrainian village near key town

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Russia on Sunday said it has captured another east Ukrainian village as it closes on the important city of Pokrovsk, where its forces have been advancing for weeks.

Russian troops have moved westwards in the Donetsk region for months, with Kyiv saying this weekend that the situation was "very difficult.

Moscow's defence ministry said its forces have now taken Mykhailivka, at the gates of the town of Selydove, and south of Pokrovsk.