Open Menu

Russia Says Captured Another Village In East Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Russia said Saturday its army had captured another village in eastern Ukraine in the latest of a series of small territorial gains for Moscow.

The Russian defence ministry said that troops had "taken control of the village of Arkhengelske" in the Donetsk region.

The small frontline village is located near the town of Ocheretyne, which Russia claimed to have captured early this month.

Ukrainian police meanwhile said three people had been killed and two wounded in Russian attacks on Donetsk, where there had been over 1,800 strikes over the last day.

Russia launched an offensive across the border into the northeastern Kharkiv region on May 10, which Ukraine said was intended to force it to divert troops from the front line in the eastern Donetsk region.

Ukraine's army said Friday that its troops had "stopped" Russia from advancing further in the Kharkiv region and were counter-attacking, but that Moscow was intensifying its assault on other parts of the front.

Related Topics

Army Police Ukraine Moscow Russia Donetsk Kharkiv May Border From

Recent Stories

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

22 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

4 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

4 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

4 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

8 hours ago
 KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

17 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

17 hours ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

17 hours ago
 PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

17 hours ago
 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Champions ..

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

17 hours ago

More Stories From World