Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Russia said Saturday its army had captured another village in eastern Ukraine in the latest of a series of small territorial gains for Moscow.

The Russian defence ministry said that troops had "taken control of the village of Arkhengelske" in the Donetsk region.

The small frontline village is located near the town of Ocheretyne, which Russia claimed to have captured early this month.

Ukrainian police meanwhile said three people had been killed and two wounded in Russian attacks on Donetsk, where there had been over 1,800 strikes over the last day.

Russia launched an offensive across the border into the northeastern Kharkiv region on May 10, which Ukraine said was intended to force it to divert troops from the front line in the eastern Donetsk region.

Ukraine's army said Friday that its troops had "stopped" Russia from advancing further in the Kharkiv region and were counter-attacking, but that Moscow was intensifying its assault on other parts of the front.