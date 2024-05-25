Open Menu

Russia Says Captured Another Village In Eastern Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Russia says captured another village in eastern Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Russia said on Saturday it had captured another village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, while Kyiv said Moscow was intensifying attacks away from the northeastern Kharkiv region.

The Russian defence ministry said that troops had "taken control of the village of Arkhangelske", located to the north of the city of Donetsk.

The small frontline village is near the town of Ocheretyne, which Russia said it had captured early this month.

Russia's latest claim of territorial gain came as Ukraine has said Moscow is intensifying attacks away from the Kharkiv region, where it launched an offensive on May 10.

Ukraine's General Staff said on Saturday that Russian forces were "particularly active" near the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

It said six firefights were ongoing near the villages of Kalynove, Yasnobrodivka and Sokil, south of the village of Arkhangelske.

Ukrainian police meanwhile said three civilians had been killed and two wounded in Russian attacks on Donetsk region, where there had been over 1,800 strikes over the last day.

On Saturday, Ukraine said its forces had repelled two attacks in the Kharkiv region and fighting was continuing near the town of Vovchansk, which Moscow is attempting to seize.

Russia's defence ministry said its troops had fought off two counter-attacks near the border, one close to Vovchansk.

The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Synegubov, said on Saturday that Russians had hit the railway hub of Kupiansk-Vuzloviy with a guided bomb, wounding at least five people.

He did not provide further details.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday he had visited the city of Kharkiv and met military officials to discuss the defence of the region, particularly of Vovchansk.

Related Topics

Police Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Pokrovsk Donetsk Kharkiv Hub May Border From

Recent Stories

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

18 minutes ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 hour ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

6 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

6 hours ago
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

6 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

10 hours ago
 KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

19 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

19 hours ago

More Stories From World