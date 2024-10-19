Russia Says Captured Another Village In Eastern Ukraine
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Russia on Saturday said it has taken the village of Zoryane in eastern Ukraine, enabling its troops to approach the industrial hub of Kurakhove.
Kurakhove lies west of Donetsk city, which is already under Russian control. Russia's defence ministry said "The locality of Zoryane... has been liberated".
Russia has been concentrating its offensive on Kurakhove with Moscow's troops at its gates, just a few kilometres from the centre.
Kurakhove, home to about 20,000 people before Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, lies south of Pokrovsk, a logistic hub.
Russian troops have meanwhile also stepped up attacks in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia.
Recent Stories
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand hit back after Sarfaraz, Pant heroics in rain-hit India Test13 seconds ago
-
Lost ghost story by 'Dracula' author Bram Stoker unearthed in Dublin30 minutes ago
-
Jane Goodall warns on 'false promises' at UN biodiversity meet30 minutes ago
-
Turmoil feared as Georgia braces for 'existential' vote50 minutes ago
-
Electricity blackout puts Cubans on edge50 minutes ago
-
North Korea troop deployment locks in Russia military alliance50 minutes ago
-
G7 defence summit convenes as conflicts rage50 minutes ago
-
Pyongyang says recovered remains of South Korean drone50 minutes ago
-
Iran's Supreme leader says Hamas will survive after Sinwar death1 hour ago
-
Mexican navy says seizes record 8.3 tonnes of drugs in Pacific1 hour ago
-
Man arrested after 'Molotov'-like bombs tossed at Japan ruling party HQ1 hour ago
-
Golf: LPGA BMW Ladies Championship scores1 hour ago