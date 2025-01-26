Open Menu

Russia Says Captured East Ukrainian Town Of Velyka Novosilka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Russia says captured east Ukrainian town of Velyka Novosilka

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Russia on Sunday said its forces had captured the east Ukrainian town of Velyka Novosilka in the embattled Donetsk region, almost three years into their offensive.

Russia has made steady advances on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine for months.

Moscow's defence ministry said Russian troops led "active offensive actions" and "liberated the settlement of Velyka Novosilka", which lies in the west of the Donetsk region.

Velyka Novosilka is close to the southern front line in Ukraine -- which has remained largely static but where fears of a fresh Russian offensive have risen for weeks.

Both sides have raced to gain an advantage in the almost three-year as Donald Trump -- who has vowed to hold talks to end the conflict -- returns to the White House.

Recent Stories

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

7 seconds ago
 Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

13 seconds ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

60 minutes ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

60 minutes ago
 Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 ..

Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors

1 hour ago
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

2 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

2 hours ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

2 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, hea ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025

2 hours ago
 Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges an ..

Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA

2 hours ago
 SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibiti ..

SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition

2 hours ago

More Stories From World