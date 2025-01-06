Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Russia said Monday its forces had captured the "important logistics hub" of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine in what would be a key advance after months of steady gains in the area.

Russian units "have fully liberated the town of Kurakhove -- the biggest settlement in southwestern Donbas," the defence ministry said on Telegram.

Ukrainian forces did not confirm the claim, saying only that Russia was "conducting assault operations in the urban area of Kurakhove".

"Measures are underway to identify and destroy enemy assault groups trying to infiltrate our combat formations," the army said.

Ukraine's General Staff said on Facebook that its forces "repelled 27 attacks in the Kurakhove sector".

The industrial town of Kurakhove, which had a pre-war population of around 22,000 people, is located next to a reservoir and is home to a power station.

The Russian defence ministry said Ukrainian forces had made the town "a powerful fortified area with a developed network of long-standing firing positions and underground communications".

It called the town "an important logistics hub" and said its capture would allow Russian forces to seize the rest of the Donetsk region "at an accelerated pace".

Russia has sped up its advance across eastern Ukraine in recent months, looking to secure as much territory as possible before US President-elect Donald Trump comes to power in January.

The Republican has promised to bring a swift end to the nearly three-year conflict, without proposing any concrete proposals for a ceasefire or peace deal.