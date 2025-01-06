Russia Says Captured Key Town In Eastern Ukraine
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Russian forces have captured the "important logistics hub" of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry said on Monday, in a key advance after months of steady gains in the area.
Russian units "have fully liberated the town of Kurakhove -- the biggest settlement in southwestern Donbas," the ministry said on Telegram.
The industrial town, which had a pre-war population of around 22,000 people, is located next to a reservoir and is home to a power station.
The ministry said Ukrainian forces had made the town "a powerful fortified area with a developed network of long-standing firing positions and underground communications".
It called the town "an important logistics hub" and said its capture would allow Russian forces to seize the rest of the Donetsk region "at an accelerated pace".
Russia has sped up its advance across eastern Ukraine in recent months, looking to secure as much territory as possible before US President-elect Donald Trump comes to power in January.
The Republican has promised to bring a swift end to the nearly three-year conflict, without proposing any concrete proposals for a ceasefire or peace deal.
Recent Stories
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
More Stories From World
-
Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine5 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine5 minutes ago
-
North Korea launches first ballistic missile of 202535 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders eye Trump 2.045 minutes ago
-
Blinken 'confident' Gaza ceasefire to come, either under Biden or after55 minutes ago
-
Japan PM calls for US clarity on steel deal security concerns1 hour ago
-
Myanmar addicts battle their demons in the 'House of Love'1 hour ago
-
Indonesia launches ambitious free-meal programme to combat stunting2 hours ago
-
'Emilia Perez,' Demi Moore among winners at Golden Globes2 hours ago
-
Thunder rally to top Celtics, push NBA win streak to 152 hours ago
-
Canadian PM Trudeau likely to resign this week: report2 hours ago
-
US lawmakers to certify Trump win, four years after Capitol riot2 hours ago