Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Russian forces have captured the "important logistics hub" of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry said on Monday, in a key advance after months of steady gains in the area.

Russian units "have fully liberated the town of Kurakhove -- the biggest settlement in southwestern Donbas," the ministry said on Telegram.

The industrial town, which had a pre-war population of around 22,000 people, is located next to a reservoir and is home to a power station.

The ministry said Ukrainian forces had made the town "a powerful fortified area with a developed network of long-standing firing positions and underground communications".

It called the town "an important logistics hub" and said its capture would allow Russian forces to seize the rest of the Donetsk region "at an accelerated pace".

Russia has sped up its advance across eastern Ukraine in recent months, looking to secure as much territory as possible before US President-elect Donald Trump comes to power in January.

The Republican has promised to bring a swift end to the nearly three-year conflict, without proposing any concrete proposals for a ceasefire or peace deal.