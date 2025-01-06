Open Menu

Russia Says Captured Key Town In Eastern Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Russian forces have captured the "important logistics hub" of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry said on Monday, in a key advance after months of steady gains in the area.

Russian units "have fully liberated the town of Kurakhove -- the biggest settlement in southwestern Donbas," the ministry said on Telegram.

The industrial town, which had a pre-war population of around 22,000 people, is located next to a reservoir and is home to a power station.

The ministry said Ukrainian forces had made the town "a powerful fortified area with a developed network of long-standing firing positions and underground communications".

It called the town "an important logistics hub" and said its capture would allow Russian forces to seize the rest of the Donetsk region "at an accelerated pace".

Russia has sped up its advance across eastern Ukraine in recent months, looking to secure as much territory as possible before US President-elect Donald Trump comes to power in January.

The Republican has promised to bring a swift end to the nearly three-year conflict, without proposing any concrete proposals for a ceasefire or peace deal.

Related Topics

Firing Ukraine Russia Trump Donetsk Hub January Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

10 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

15 minutes ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

30 minutes ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

1 hour ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

13 hours ago
 El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

14 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second pha ..

Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..

16 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..

16 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World