Russia says captured Pobeda village in east Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Russia said on Thursday its forces had taken control of Pobeda, a small village about five kilometres (three miles) west of Donetsk city in east Ukraine.

The capture, if confirmed, would mark another step westwards for Moscow, which last week took over Avdiivka after months of battle.

"On the Donetsk front, units of the 'Southern' group of troops liberated the village of Pobeda and improved their position along the front line," the Russian defence ministry said.

Ukraine said in a briefing minutes later that it was "holding back enemy forces" in Pobeda.

"Russians are concentrating their main activity on the Donetsk region," said Ukraine's senior commander in the area, Oleksandr Tarnavsky.