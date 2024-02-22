Open Menu

Russia Says Captured Pobeda Village In East Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Russia says captured Pobeda village in east Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Russia said on Thursday its forces had taken control of Pobeda, a small village about five kilometres (three miles) west of Donetsk city in east Ukraine.

The capture, if confirmed, would mark another step westwards for Moscow, which last week took over Avdiivka after months of battle.

"On the Donetsk front, units of the 'Southern' group of troops liberated the village of Pobeda and improved their position along the front line," the Russian defence ministry said.

Ukraine said in a briefing minutes later that it was "holding back enemy forces" in Pobeda.

"Russians are concentrating their main activity on the Donetsk region," said Ukraine's senior commander in the area, Oleksandr Tarnavsky.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Donetsk

Recent Stories

Tokyo stock market breaks long-standing record hig ..

Tokyo stock market breaks long-standing record high

2 minutes ago

Adialal jail administration denies access to PTI’s leaders to Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Di ..

Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..

2 hours ago
 Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI a ..

Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly ..

Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

2 hours ago
Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keepin ..

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

5 hours ago
 Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

17 hours ago

More Stories From World