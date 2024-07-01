Russia Says Captured Two More East Ukrainian Villages
Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Russia said Monday it had captured two more east Ukrainian villages, as Moscow's forces have continued to put pressure on the struggling Ukrainian army in several directions for weeks.
The gains came after Russia claimed two other villages over the weekend.
Following the weekend's advances, Russia's defence ministry said it took the village of Novopokrovske in the eastern Donetsk region and the village of Stepova Novoselivka in the north-east Kharkiv region.
Novopokrovske lies north of a village that Moscow took on Sunday, in an area of the front where Moscow has been steadily pushing westwards since it took the industrial hub of Avdiivka in February.
Moscow has announced the capture of a fresh village in Ukraine's east almost every week this summer.
Stepova Novoselivka lies south-east of the city of Kupyansk, where Russia has also been on the advance for months.
Russian forces took Kupyansk at the start of their 2022 offensive but Ukrainian forces retook the city several months later.
In May, Russia launched a renewed local offensive in the Kharkiv region.
Recent Stories
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
More Stories From World
-
Virtual Enforcement Court processes 110,000 requests since beginning of 202429 seconds ago
-
KSrelief continues providing healthcare services to Syrian refugees and host community in Lebanon11 minutes ago
-
Supported by KSrelief, Al Mahrah patients receive ongoing Dialysis Care at Al Ghaydah Center21 minutes ago
-
Gaza hospital chief says after release he was tortured by Israel21 minutes ago
-
Caribbean braces for powerful Hurricane Beryl40 minutes ago
-
Ekram Association in Makkah saves Over 800 Kg of surplus food during Hajj season 1445 AH40 minutes ago
-
Estidamah Center hosts Forum on Advanced Agricultural Technologies in Irrigation and Fertilization41 minutes ago
-
China badminton player, 17, dies of cardiac arrest after collapsing on court41 minutes ago
-
Hungary takes on EU presidency amid concerns1 hour ago
-
France detains two filmmakers over sexual abuse allegations: sources close to case1 hour ago
-
Dutch seek to reignite 'will to win' against Euros underdogs Romania1 hour ago
-
Villages near DR Congo mine count cost of river pollution2 hours ago