Russia Says Captured Two More Villages In East And Northeast Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Russia says captured two more villages in east and northeast Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Russia on Wednesday said its forces have taken two more villages in east and northeast Ukraine as the conflict between the two countries nears its third anniversary and both sides try to press a ground advantage ahead of possible peace talks.

Kyiv has struggled to hold back larger Russian forces, which have been making steady advances in the embattled east of Ukraine for months.

Moscow's defence ministry said troops took the village of Novomlynsk in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have crossed the Oskil river that had previously separated the two armies.

The village lies in the east of the Kharkiv region on the Oskil river, which had marked the frontlines in parts of the region and where in recent weeks Russian forces have established a bridgehead and gained ground.

The ministry also said troops took the village of Baranivka, north of the town of Ocheretyne, where Russian forces have pressed for months.

Russia has almost daily claimed the capture of east Ukrainian villages.

Moscow's offensive has dragged on for three years this month.

