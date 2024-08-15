Russia says captured village close to key hub in east Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Russia said Thursday its forces had captured Ivanivka, a frontline village just 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the Kyiv-held transport hub of Pokrovsk in east Ukraine.

Pokrovsk lies on the intersection of a key road that supplies Ukrainian troops and towns across the eastern front and has long been a target for the Russian army.

In a daily briefing, the Russian defence ministry said its army units "liberated the village of Ivanovka" in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, using the Russian name for the village.

Russian forces have been inching towards Pokrovsk for months, taking a string of tiny villages in recent months as they seek to reach the outskirts of the city.

Moscow's advances in the east come as Ukraine mounts an unprecedented cross-border attack into Russia's Kursk region, claiming to have captured several dozen Russian villages.

A Ukrainian official told AFP over the weekend, on condition of anonymity, that the incursion had little effect on fighting in the east but that the "intensity of Russian attacks" had decreased slightly.