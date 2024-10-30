Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Russia said Wednesday it had captured the village of Krugliakivka in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, where it has been stepping up pressure on Kyiv's forces for months.

The village was home to around 1,200 people before the conflict and lies around 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Kupiansk, an embattled Ukrainian stronghold that Moscow has been trying to surround.

Russian army units "liberated the settlement of Krugliakovka in the Kharkiv region," the defence ministry said in a daily briefing, using a Russian name for the village.

Kyiv forced Russian troops away from Kupiansk and much of the Kharkiv region in late 2022, but the Kremlin is pushing back again, pressing its advantage against overstretched and exhausted Ukrainian soldiers.

Moscow advanced 478 square kilometres (185 square miles) in Ukraine during October alone -- a record since March 2022 -- according to an AFP analysis of data from the American Institute for the Study of War.