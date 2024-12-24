Russia says cargo ship sinks in Mediterranean after blast, two missing

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Two crew members are missing after a Russian state-owned cargo ship sank in international waters in the Mediterranean after an explosion on board, Russia's foreign ministry said on Telegram on Tuesday.

The Ursa Major sank "after an explosion in the engine room", the ministry's crisis unit said.

The ministry said that out of the 16 Russian crew members, 14 had been rescued and taken to the Spanish port of Cartagena and two were missing.

Spain's sea rescue service said in a statement that the ship sent a distress call Monday morning when it was off the coast of southeastern Spain in bad weather, reporting that the ship was listing and a lifeboat had been launched.

Spain sent out a helicopter and rescue boats and took the survivors to port, where they were helped by the Red Cross, the service said.