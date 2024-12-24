Russia Says Cargo Ship Sinks In Mediterranean After Blast, Two Missing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Two crew members are missing after a Russian state-owned cargo ship sank in international waters in the Mediterranean after an explosion on board, Russia's foreign ministry said on Telegram on Tuesday.
The Ursa Major sank "after an explosion in the engine room", the ministry's crisis unit said.
The ministry said that out of the 16 Russian crew members, 14 had been rescued and taken to the Spanish port of Cartagena and two were missing.
Spain's sea rescue service said in a statement that the ship sent a distress call Monday morning when it was off the coast of southeastern Spain in bad weather, reporting that the ship was listing and a lifeboat had been launched.
Spain sent out a helicopter and rescue boats and took the survivors to port, where they were helped by the Red Cross, the service said.
Recent Stories
ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament President
Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military officers involved in politics
Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets
Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Moh ..
‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before ..
MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute
Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors
European arms exports hit record high in 2023
No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..
RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh
More Stories From World
-
Russia says cargo ship sinks in Mediterranean after blast, two missing5 minutes ago
-
US NGO believes missing journalist Austin Tice 'alive' in Syria1 hour ago
-
Global stocks mostly rise after US tech rally2 hours ago
-
Asian stocks mostly up after US tech rally3 hours ago
-
Exiles from occupied Bakhmut find hope in Christmas celebrations3 hours ago
-
12 killed in blast at Turkey explosives plant3 hours ago
-
Pakistani envoy meets senior UN official about upcoming talks on financing, development3 hours ago
-
Vietnam officials go on trial over Covid-19 flight bribes4 hours ago
-
Morocco to launch 5G network ahead of major football events4 hours ago
-
12 killed in blast at Turkey explosives plant4 hours ago
-
Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot4 hours ago
-
12 killed in blast at Turkey explosives plant4 hours ago