Russia Says Checking Reports on Syrian Kurdish-Led Forces Releasing Militants for Payment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russia is checking concerning reports suggesting that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) let militants out of detention camps for payment, Russia's Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The SDF, operating in the north of Syria, has played an active role in fighting the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) and has placed thousands of captured militants and members of their families in prisons and camps.

"We receive concerning information, which we are checking now, that the Syrian Democratic Forces release criminals, who then settle down across Syria," Lavrov told an annual press conference.

Lavrov added that Moscow had long been warning the United States, which had an influence on the SDF, to prevent the escape of militants held in the detention camps.

The SDF was set up in 2015 and mostly consists of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters. The US began arming the SDF two years later. Last November, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey announced that the US military was going to continue supporting the SDF in keeping the oil resources in Syria out of the reach of the IS, in the wake of Washington's withdrawal from northeastern Syria in October.