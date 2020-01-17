UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says Checking Reports On Syrian Kurdish-Led Forces Releasing Militants For Payment

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:55 PM

Russia Says Checking Reports on Syrian Kurdish-Led Forces Releasing Militants for Payment

Russia is checking concerning reports suggesting that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) let militants out of detention camps for payment, Russia's Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russia is checking concerning reports suggesting that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) let militants out of detention camps for payment, Russia's Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The SDF, operating in the north of Syria, has played an active role in fighting the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) and has placed thousands of captured militants and members of their families in prisons and camps.

"We receive concerning information, which we are checking now, that the Syrian Democratic Forces release criminals, who then settle down across Syria," Lavrov told an annual press conference.

Lavrov added that Moscow had long been warning the United States, which had an influence on the SDF, to prevent the escape of militants held in the detention camps.

The SDF was set up in 2015 and mostly consists of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters. The US began arming the SDF two years later. Last November, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey announced that the US military was going to continue supporting the SDF in keeping the oil resources in Syria out of the reach of the IS, in the wake of Washington's withdrawal from northeastern Syria in October.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Moscow Russia Washington Oil United States October November Criminals 2015 From

Recent Stories

Federation puts forward three names for the post o ..

8 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to resolve masses' problems: Pro ..

5 minutes ago

Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, Merkel Enjoy Substantive, Pragmatic Relatio ..

5 minutes ago

Faisalabad Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to create 7 ..

5 minutes ago

South Africa's Rabada out of fourth Test after rul ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.