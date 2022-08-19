Russia Says Circulated Letter at UNSC on Ukrainian Provocations Against Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russia has circulated a letter among UN Security Council members on Ukrainian provocations against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), the Russian mission to the United Nations said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Russia has circulated a letter among UN Security Council members on Ukrainian provocations against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), the Russian mission to the United Nations said on Friday.

"We circulated among UNSC members a letter containing information on the provocations by the Ukrainian regime against the Zaporozhye NPP and their potential consequences," the mission wrote on social media.